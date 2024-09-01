Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty Offer Prayers At Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty offered prayers at the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple in Udipi. In viral images and videos, the actors were spotted at the temple with their separate families. Jr NTR and Rishab were seen wearing matching vests for the special pooja. The 'RRR' star and Kantara actor were seen holding the puja thaali in their hands. In a video posted to X, Jr NTR and Rishab came to the temple together on Sunday afternoon. While surrounded by reporters and fans, their focus was on the puja. The stars said their particular prayers and exited the temple without mingling with fans.
Also read:
'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who is Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist
Junior NTR arrived in Mangalore with his family on Saturday and was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri. In a video from the airport, Rishab Shetty personally welcomed Jr NTR and his family. The Kannada actress greeted the RRR actor with a passionate hug and fell to her feet to greet her. Later, Prashant Neel, KGF and Salaar's director, joined the stars.
MENAFN01092024007385015968ID1108624020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.