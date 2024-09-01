Israeli occupation forces persist in their aggressive military campaign against city of Jenin

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli forces persisted in their aggressive military campaign against the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the fourth consecutive day. This sustained assault has intensified the suffering of local residents and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region.



According to a report by the Palestinian Wafa news agency, the occupation forces have maintained a stringent blockade on both the city and the camp. They have deployed additional military reinforcements and conducted extensive raids on homes, particularly on Mahyoub Street within the camp. The forces have imposed a strict curfew, causing significant disruption to daily life and leading to severe abuses against the local population.



The violence has extended to the demolition of key infrastructure. In the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, the occupation forces have destroyed the wall and gate of the local cemetery and enforced a continuous curfew on the area. They have raided multiple homes, forcibly evacuating residents, and using these properties as military outposts. Some families have been compelled to leave their homes entirely, which have then been repurposed into military barracks.



The destruction in the eastern neighborhood is extensive, with bulldozers flattening streets, infrastructure, and sections of residential buildings. One displaced resident described the dire conditions, noting that the ongoing blockade has led to shortages of food, water, and other essential supplies. The military’s actions have included confining residents to single rooms, converting the remainder of their homes into military facilities, and restricting their movements even for basic necessities.



Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub criticized the occupation forces' strategy, explaining that their actions are aimed at fragmenting the city and its camp. By imposing curfews on certain areas, besieging others, and establishing military zones throughout, the Israeli forces are making it increasingly difficult for residents to move freely and access vital resources. This approach has effectively turned large portions of Jenin into heavily fortified military areas, further complicating the lives of its inhabitants and intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

