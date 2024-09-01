Jordanian FM: Israeli Occupation Solely Responsible For Mideast Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that the Israeli was solely responsible for the current escalation in the Middle East with the recent round of bloody aggression on the West fueling the already tenuous situation.

Through an X statement, Safadi added that the Israeli occupation was continuing to lie about the aggression against the Palestinians in the West Bank, stressing that the crimes committed by the Israelis was a great threat to the Middle East's security and peace.

Jordan is coordinating with countries in the region to take the necessary steps to put a stop to the Israeli aggressive behavior against Palestinians in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and all occupied lands. (end)

amn













