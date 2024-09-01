Iran proposes to construct 150,000 housing units in Iraq

(MENAFN) Iran has proposed constructing 150,000 units in Iraq, contingent upon the availability of "suitable grounds," as announced by Bahman Abdollahi, the head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives. During a meeting with an Iraqi business delegation in Tehran, Abdollahi highlighted Iran's active role in the housing sector and expressed readiness to materials, services, and consumer goods to support this initiative. The offer reflects Iran's eagerness to contribute to Iraq's housing needs, leveraging its experience and capabilities in cooperative housing projects.



Abdollahi emphasized that Iranian consumer cooperatives are prepared to offer goods, services, and share expertise with their Iraqi counterparts. He noted that if appropriate land is provided in Iraq, Iran is fully prepared to commence the construction of the proposed housing units. This initiative comes in response to Iraq’s interest in utilizing Iran’s experience in cooperative housing, underscoring the collaborative potential between the two countries in addressing housing challenges.



The proposal was well received by Osama Abdul-Redha Saad, a member of the Basra Council, who praised the Iranian construction industry's demonstrated capabilities. Saad expressed optimism about strengthening cooperation with Iran, highlighting the potential benefits of Iranian expertise in enhancing Iraq's housing sector. He also pointed out that Iranian contractors currently dominate a significant portion of Iraq's housing construction market, suggesting that the collaboration could be highly advantageous for both parties.



Overall, the potential partnership aligns with Iran's broader strategy to expand its influence and contributions in regional infrastructure projects. By offering to build a substantial number of housing units and sharing its extensive knowledge in cooperative housing, Iran aims to strengthen its ties with Iraq and support the country’s efforts to improve its housing sector.

