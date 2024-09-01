13th Edition of JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon - India’s third largest half marathon is back with a bang

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite)

Kolkata, 29th August, 2024 – With a record-breaking total of 8000+ participant registrations, the 13th edition of the highly anticipated JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon (SHHM) organized by Satara Runners Foundation, a non-profit organization, is all set to bring together running enthusiasts from across the country on September 1st, 2024. The theme for this year's marathon is “Aham Yoddhāsmi!” or “I am a Fighter”. This theme serves as a powerful reminder that each person possesses an indomitable spirit, a warrior capable of surmounting any challenge. The Sanskrit phrase is a rallying cry that inspires participants to confront adversity head-on, to push past their limits, and to emerge triumphant, not just at the finish line, but in the battles of life that lie ahead.



Dr Sandeep Kate, Founder of Satara Runners Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As we embark on the 13th edition of the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon, I am reminded that every step taken on these challenging hills is a testament to our inner warrior. 'Aham Yoddhāsmi!' isn’t just a theme; it’s a call for every participant to unleash their resilience and embrace the journey ahead. Together, we will not only conquer the mountain but also inspire each other to rise above life's adversities."



Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group, the title sponsor, highlighted the importance of embodying the spirit of resilience, determination, and courage, "At Jai Balaji Group, we believe in the power of community and the strength that comes from shared challenges. Supporting the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon is about more than just sponsorship; it’s about igniting the fire within each runner. This year, as we witness the incredible spirit of the participants, we are not just cheering for the finishers; we are celebrating every individual who dares to push their limits and redefine what it means to be a fighter."



Organized by the Satara Runners Foundation since 2012, the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon holds the Guinness World Record for the "Most People in a Single Mountain Run," solidifying its status as India's third-largest half marathon, following the Tata Mumbai Marathon and the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. In the past, the event has featured many renowned personalities like IG Krishna Prakash, Vishwas Nangre Patil and boasts the second-highest number of female participants among marathons in the country. Notable figures such as IG Krishna Prakash, Sushant Dash, CEO, Starbucks India will also join this year’s adventurous run, enhancing the event's prestige and community spirit.



The upcoming JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon will feature an "Out and Back" course starting from the Satara Police Parade Ground, running from 6:30 am to 10:30 am. Committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants, the event will be well-equipped with a range of medical support, including 8 to 9 cardiac ambulances and 9 to 10 bike ambulances strategically positioned along the course. Additionally, there will be 14 aid stations stocked with first aid kits to address any immediate needs. To help runners cool down and recover, the marathon will feature 3 dedicated cool zones offering ice baths and 9 cheer zones will be set up along the route to uplift and motivate participants, creating an encouraging atmosphere.



The funds raised through SHHM will be channeled towards enhancing the participant experience, including a 16-week training program organized by the pacers via offline and online sessions. They will also be used for India’s First Marathon Museum, dedicated to Runners & Running Events all over India. Moreover, the event contributes to the community by establishing open gyms and street workout stations in Satara, fostering a culture of fitness and well-being.





