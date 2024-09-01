Visit Qatar Announces New Organisational Structure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Visit Qatar has announced a new organisational structure that aligns with the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Strategy 2030.

Among the new appointments are specialists in digital products, festivals and events, management, and strategic project planning.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said:“As we continue to attract outstanding talent in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2030, Visit Qatar is pleased to unveil a new organisational structure that will empower us to further our mission of showcasing Qatar's rich tourism offering and enhancing our global presence. With our new team members on board, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, manage large-scale events, and deliver exceptional experiences that will attract visitors from around the world.”

Through its extensive network of international offices, cutting-edge digital platforms, and strategic marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is significantly broadening the country's global reach.