Russian Army Loses 1,350 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 1, 2024 amount to nearly 616,300 invaders, including another 1,350 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,592 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 16,760 armored combat (+24), 17,636 artillery systems (+22), 1,176 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 14,507 unmanned aerial vehicles (+36), 2,557 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,881 motor vehicles (+56), and 2,991 special equipment units (+14).

Information on enemy losses is being updated.

Photo: Getty Images