(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Discover a redefined Canada-Taiwan partnership and unlock new economic opportunities.

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – Canada and Taiwan are at the forefront of powering the technologies of tomorrow. As the global leader in the industry, Taiwan is instrumental in Canada's transition into an era of electric (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), and smart solutions. As strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, Canada and Taiwan are set to elevate their partnership to new heights and shape a future defined by cutting-edge technology.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Canada, in partnership with the Toronto Region Board of Trade (TRBOT), will be hosting the conference titled“Pathways to Prosperity: Redefining the Canada-Taiwan Economic Partnership,” on September 11, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at The Quay, 100 Queens Quay East.

The event will feature opening remarks from distinguished officials, followed by insightful panel discussions on Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the future of semiconductors, AI, electric vehicles, smart technologies, and advancements in healthcare technology. It is a must-attend seminar for anyone invested in the future of Canada-Taiwan relations and the strategic economic opportunities that lie ahead.

Why attend



Strategic Insights: Gain firsthand knowledge about the latest developments in Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy and the new economic opportunities of the Canada-Taiwan relationship.

Innovation and Technology Focus: Learn about the future of semiconductors, AI, EVs, smart health, and understand how Canada and Taiwan are working together to drive innovation in these sectors.

Expert Guidance: Hear from high-profile speakers and panelists, including government officials and industry leaders, who will share their insights and strategies for economic growth. Networking Opportunities: Connect with key stakeholders, Toronto Region Board of Trade members, WTC-T alumni, to expand your professional network and forge new partnerships.

Background

Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy recognizes Taiwan as a key regional partner, supported by significant developments, including the signing of a Science, Technology and Innovation Arrangement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster joint research and development. Additionally, a Collaborative Framework on Supply chain resilience was adopted to strengthen supply chains in crucial sectors such as green energy, critical minerals, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

Prominent individuals and organizations

This event offers a unique chance to hear from some of the most influential voices shaping the future of Canada-Taiwan economic collaboration:



Michael Chong, Member of Parliament – A respected figure in Canadian politics, known for his leadership on foreign policy and commitment to enhancing Canada's international partnerships.

Sara Wilshaw, Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada – A key player in shaping Canada's global economic policies, Wilshaw's insights into international trade and diplomatic strategy are invaluable for understanding the future landscape of Canada-Taiwan relations.

Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development – Leading Ontario's economic development initiatives, Fedeli plays a crucial role in promoting investment, innovation, and job creation in one of Canada's most dynamic provinces.

Dr Harry Ho-Jen Tseng, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada – A seasoned diplomat with deep knowledge of Taiwan's economic and cultural landscape, Tseng is instrumental in strengthening bilateral ties between Canada and Taiwan.

Dr Richard L. Thurston – Former senior vice president and general counsel at TSMC, Dr Thurston was pivotal in establishing the TSMC Design Center in Canada, bridging technological innovation between the two nations.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) – As one of the world's leading applied technology research institutions, ITRI has incubated tech giants like TSMC and UMC. This institution's insights into cutting-edge technological advancements are comparable to those of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ASUS – A global leader in consumer electronics, ASUS consistently ranks among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The company's presence at the event signals the importance of innovation in driving economic partnerships.

Agenda



Networking & Registration: 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Opening Remarks: 2:00 pm – 2:20 pm

Panel Discussion: 2:20 pm – 3:00 pm

Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy: Unlocking Economic Opportunities with Taiwan

Panel Discussion: 3:10 pm – 3:50 pm

Powering the Future: The Golden Decade of Semiconductors, AI, EVs, and Smart Tech

Panel Discussion: 3:50 pm – 4:40 pm

Tech for Health: Everywhere, Anytime Networking: 4:40 pm – 5:30 pm

- Discover a redefined Canada-Taiwan partnership and unlock new economic opportunities

The post Pathways to Prosperity: Redefining the Canada-Taiwan Economic Partnership appeared first on Caribbean News Global .