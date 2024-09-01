Netherlands Handing Over 28 Viking Tracked Vehicles To Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands is sending 28 more BvS 10 Viking tracked amphibious armored vehicles to the Ukrainian military.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine desperately needs our help in the fight against the Russian aggressor. The Netherlands is delivering 28 Viking tracked vehicles,” he posted.
According to him, the Marine Corps has trained the Ukrainian military to operate them.
The minister also added that the Netherlands' support for Ukraine continues to keep Russia at bay.
As Ukrinform reported, in December 2023, the United Kingdom, as part of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, announced that it would provide Ukraine with 20 BvS 10 Viking amphibious vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have received 36 of these vehicles from the Netherlands.
Photo: X / Ruben Brekelmans
