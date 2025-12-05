Trump's Energy Power Play Imperils Russia-Turkey Ties

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last month that Ukraine will import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Greece via the“Vertical Gas Corridor” pipeline.

The project complements Poland's joint LNG plans with the US and to a lesser extent, Croatia's to lay the basis for American LNG to eventually completely replace Russian gas in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Although US LNG is much more expensive, policymakers on the continent are going along with this on energy security pretexts, but US pressure has likely played a major role.

The US's latest energy power play could also end Russia's Turkish gas hub plans, which were announced in late 2022 after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia wouldn't just lose tens of billions of dollars of annual revenue if the US's plans succeed, but tensions with Turkey might become unmanageable if the complex energy interdependence that has tied them together till now is broken, which could in turn destabilize the South Caucasus and Central Asia.