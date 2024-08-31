عربي


Brazil Blocks Elon Musk's X

8/31/2024 3:10:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the immediate suspension of the social media platform X in the country after the platform failed to meet a court-imposed deadline to identify a legal representative in Brazil, Azernews informs, citing Reuters.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes mandated the full suspension of X until the platform complies with all related court orders, including the payment of fines totaling $3.28 million and the appointment of a legal representative in Brazil.

The suspension order has been directed to telecommunications regulator Anatel, which is required to implement the suspension and confirm to the court within 24 hours that the order has been executed.

MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622685


AzerNews

