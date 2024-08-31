DPL: Purani Dilli 6 Outclass West Delhi Lions By 6 Wickets, Climb To Third Place In Points Table

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 on Saturday defeated West Delhi Lions by 6 wickets to register their fourth win in the ongoing Adani Delhi (DPL) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 folded West Delhi Lions for 139 and then chased down the target with 11 balls to spare. Kesha Dalal played a match-winning knock as he smashed 47 runs in 30 balls. Ayush Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for Purani Dilli 6.

Chasing 140, Purani Dilli 6 got off to a good start with openers scoring 40 runs in 4 overs. However, Arpit Rana departed in the fifth over. Manjeet and Yug Gupta stitched a brief 27-run stand before the latter got out in the eighth over.

Purani Dilli lost two more wickets in the coming overs as West Delhi Lions got hold of the match. But Keshav and Lalit Yadac built an unbeaten 59-run partnership to seal the game for Purani Dilli 6.

Put into bat first, West Delhi Lions got off to a bad start as opener Ankit Kumar got dismissed in the fourth over before Anmol Sharma, who departed in the same over after scoring a duck.

The start for West Delhi Lions worsened when skipper Hrithik Shokeen was sent back in the next over as the side got reduced to 30/3 inside 5 overs. Opener Krish Yadav played his shots and rotated the strike as West Delhi Lions reached the 50-run mark in the ninth over.

Krish stitched two brief partnerships before getting out in the 13th over. He made 43 runs in 32 balls and when he got out West Delhi Lions were 74/5 in 12.1 overs. Wicket kept falling at regular intervals and West Delhi Lions were soon found reeling at 93/7 in 15 overs.

Tishant Pawan Dabla and Shivank Vashisht smacked some boundaries in the death overs to help West Delhi Lions reach the 130-run mark. However, the side continued losing wickets and were folded for 139 in 19.3 overs.

With this win, Purani Dilli 6 climbs to the third place in the points table. The team will next meet Central Delhi Kings on Monday.

Brief Scores:

West Delhi Lions 139/10 in 19.3 overs (Krish Yadav 43 off 32, Tishant Dabla 26 off 12, Ayush Singh 4/25) lost to Purani Dilli 6 141/4 in 18.1 overs (Keshav Dalal 47 off 30, Manjeet 32 off 26, Saksham Gahlot 2/22) by six wickets.