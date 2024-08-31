Premier League: Three Late Goals Lift Bournemouth To 3-2 Comeback Win Over Everton

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Aug 31 (IANS) Despite a spirited performance, Everton Surrendered a two-goal lead with three minutes remaining to lose 3-2 to Bournemouth at the Goodison Park which extended their losing start to the season to three games.

It was the Blues who created the contest's first chance on eight minutes, Tim Iroegbunam – who has made such an impressive start to his Toffees career – collecting a loose ball and driving upfield. The midfielder played in Jack Harrison wide right whose low drive across the six-yard box was just missed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the back post.

The hosts' dominance should have been rewarded just past the half-hour mark as McNeil's corner picked out Calvert-Lewin at the back post. The striker headed across goal for James Tarkowski to nod into the path of Ndiaye, only for the Senegalese to thump a volley straight at Bournemouth debutant Kepa from eight yards out.

The half-time whistle came with no breakthrough but plenty of appreciation from Evertonians for a display so far full of attacking intent and a series of neat passages of play from Dyche's men.

The Blues continued where they left off in the second half, Ndiaye delighting Goodison with his ball-carrying skills to glide down the left flank and win a free-kick, which eventually led to a well-deserved opener on 50 minutes.

Bournemouth managed to clear at the first time of asking but when McNeil fed Harrison, the winger whipped in a delicious cross for Calvert-Lewin to head into the path of Keane, who once again showed his fine finishing ability with a pinpoint shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Bournemouth could not escape Everton's relentless pressure moments later, though, that man McNeil showing his vision once more to caress a pass into the feet of Calvert-Lewin who lifted the ball over Kepa from close range.

There was a nervy finish when Bournemouth managed to reduce the deficit with three minutes remaining, Dango Ouattara sending in a low cross from the left for Antoine Semenyo to tap home.

And, somehow, it was 2-2 when another cross, this time from Luis Sinisterra, was headed in by captain Lewis Cook.

Everton looked shell shocked and, after Pickford had made a crucial save, Goodison was left stunned when Bournemouth found a winner in the fifth minute of added time through Sinisterra.