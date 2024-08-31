Russians Hit Chasiv Yar, Five People Killed
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Aug 31, the Russians targeted Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region killing five people.
Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"At least 5 people were killed as Russians shelled Chasiv Yar this morning. The strike hit a private household and a high-rise building killing men aged 24 to 38," the message reads.
The regional chief added that for more than two years people could not live a normal life in the city and called on the residents to evacuate.
As reported earlier, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the Russian strike damaged a firefighter facility and a hotel.
