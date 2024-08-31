Defense Forces Shoot Down 24 Russian Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Aug 30-31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 24 Russian Shahed-131/136 type drones, while 25 crashed on their own. Three drones flew to Russia and Belarus.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on , as seen by Ukrinform.

"On the night of August 31, 2024, the enemy carried out an attack using Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Voronezh region, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from the occupied part of Donetsk region, and 52 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs launched from Russia's Kursk region," the message reads.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups of Ukraine's Air Force were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

As a result of air defense battle, 24 Shahed-131/136 type UAVs were shot down, 25 were lost in location (crashed on their own). Two drones flew towards Russia, and one flew to the Republic of Belarus.

Air defense was activated in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday, August 31, the Air Defense Forces intercepted all Russian drones attacking Kyiv.