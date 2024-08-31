BJP Shares Viral Video Of RG Kar Ex-Principal's Enforcer Boasting Links With CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on the Mamata Banarjee-led West Bengal over the horrifying rape and murder case of an RG Kar trainee doctor. The party recently shared a of a muscleman named Afsar Ali Khan, who can be seen flaunting his close connection with the TMC supremo Mamata Banerje . The video has been claimed to have been shot at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

| Bengal Bandh: 'Mamata ji, a dictator after Hitler..' says BJP leader

Mint couldn't independently verify the video. While sharing the video on X, the BJP West Bengal unit claimed that Afsar Ali Khan was the“enforcer” of Sandip Ghos , the former principal of RG Kar Hospital.

“Afsar Ali Khan, Sandip Ghosh's enforcer from Belgachia, has built an empire off syndicate cash, now flaunting a ₹40 lakh car at R.G. Kar Hospital,” read the post by BJP West Bengal .

“Last year, this muscle-for-hire was seen in the Deputy Superintendent's office, speaking with Dr. Manas Banerjee, the Principal. This is the ugly face of syndicate-fueled corruption-pockets lined, power unchecked, and the system rotting from within. How long will these syndicate kingpins keep hijacking our institutions?,” the post continued.

| Kolkata rape case: Silent protest in Delhi today, Mamata to lead dharna 'You can call CM didi', asks man in video

The video, shot approximately a year ago, features Afsar Ali Khan. The BJP has claimed that Khan is a hospital staff member and an associate of a TMC MLA and former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh. In the viral video, Khan mentioned his links with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when other officials at the hospital asked about his presence.

| Kolkata doctor rape case: SIT submits RG Kar financial documents to CBI

In the video, Khan is questioned by Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay, who held the post of RG Kar principal before Sandip Ghosh. Khan is asked why he is not regular in his work and why he doesn't wear the uniform. In response to the question, Khan replied that he was sent by“CM didi”.

Former RG Kar Medical college principal Sandip Ghosh under scanner

Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sanidp Ghosh is under CBI scanner over the suspicion of his involvement in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the government-run hospital. In a recent development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe in the criminal case.

The IMA, in its order said that, the committee constituted by IMA national president RV Asokan took suo-motu cognisance of the RG Kar doctor rape case in response to action demanded by“IMA Bengal state branch and other associations” against Ghosh because of the“nature of disrepute” he brought to the profession on the whole.

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association."