Explosive Ordnance Discovered At Power Substation In Zaporizhzhia Region Defused
8/31/2024 6:08:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia region, power substation workers discovered an explosive item which was defused.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.
"Yesterday, energy companies restored power supply to 13,175 consumers who had been cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions," the report says.
In particular, in
Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, substations and household consumers were cut off as a result of hostilities. In
Chernihiv region, as a result of shelling, overhead lines were cut off, which led to blackout for 459 consumers in two settlements. In Zaporizhzhia region, substation workers discovered an explosive item which was later defused.
A total of 536 settlements remain without electricity this morning, Aug 31, due to hostilities and technical malfunctions.
Read also: Emergency blackouts
in Ukraine amid power system crisis
Also, the Ministry of Energy reminds that on August 31, hourly blackout schedules will be in place throughout the day. According to the government decree, blackouts shall not apply to critical infrastructure facilities, as well as to those who import more than 80 percent of electricity for their own consumption.
No electricity is currently being exported and so such exports are expected.
As reported earlier, during the massive attack on August 26, Russia for the first time fired
at Ukrainian power stations dozens of missiles fitted with cluster munitions.
