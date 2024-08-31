War Update: 183 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 183 combat engagements were reported on the Ukrainian battlefield in the past 24 hours, with the situation remaining most tense in the Pokrovsk axis and Russian invaders also being active in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Kurakhove directions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the detailed reports, yesterday the enemy launched at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas three strikes involving five missiles and 75 airstrikes, dropping 98 glide bombs. Also, they launched nearly 4,000 artillery strikes, including 140 involving rocket salvo systems," the statement reads.

Russian airstrikes targeted Sumy, Hlukhiv, Sosnivka, Shalyhine, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Hoptivka, Semenivka, Senkove, Hlushkivka, Chasiv Yar, Dmytrivka, Druzhba, Mykhailivka, Selidove, Oleksandropil, Vodiane, Yehorivka, Solodke, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units launched nine strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters, and also hit an air defense system and“another important target”.

Black Sea update: Russia deployship carrying up to four missiles

Kharkiv axis: seven clashes took place near Pletenivka, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk.

Kupiansk axis: 32 battles raged there yesterday. Ukraine's defense forces repelled assaults in the vicinity of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novo-osynove, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, and Hlushkivka.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 22 times near Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske, and Novosadove.

Siversk axis: the Russians advanced four times near Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk axis: 12 combat clashes were reported. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Predtechyne.

Toretsk axis: 16 battles were reported near Toretsk and Nelypivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Mykhailivka, and Selidove settlements. The largest number of Russian attacks was recorded near Novohrodivka.

U.S. envoy on Kharkiv airstrike: Russia must be held accountable

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's troops held back 24 attacks near Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka.

Vremivka axis: Russian invaders tried to advance eight times near Vuhledar and Vodiane, achieving no gains.

Orikhiv axis: a single clash was reported near Robotyne.

Prydniprovske axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

Huliaipole axis: the situation underwent no significant changes.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no signs were spotted of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

In the border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains their military presence, launching mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from across the border.

Ukrainian delegation discusses with Austin Army needs, joint arms production

"At the same time, our forces continue to actively inflict significant losses on the invaders' manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine has reached an estimated 614,950.