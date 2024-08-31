UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For September 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE price committee has announced and diesel prices for the month of September 2024. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 in August.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.78 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.93.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.71 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre in August.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.78 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.95.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Oil prices bounce back on Fed hint of rate cut, Mideast flare-up

US buys nearly 2.5 million barrels of oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Abu Dhabi rents may 'increase by up to 30%' in some areas after launch of rental index