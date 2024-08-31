عربي


UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For September 2024 Announced

8/31/2024 4:57:48 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2024. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 in August.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.78 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.93.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.71 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre in August.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.78 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.95.

Khaleej Times

