Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways To Introduce 342 Special Trains On Mumbai-Konkan Route

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, preparations are in full swing across India. Celebrations, including the Ganesh Pujas, are set to take place on September 7. To accommodate the influx of travellers returning to their hometowns for the festival, the Indian Railway Department has announced exciting news.

Starting September 7, Indian Railways will introduce 342 special trains to ease the rush. Initially, these special trains will operate between Mumbai and Konkan, with services extending for ten days. This measure aims to alleviate the traffic congestion and ticket scarcity that often accompany the festival season.

The decision to deploy these special trains comes in response to a request for 300 additional trains on the Mumbai-Konkan (Goa) route. Observing the high demand and expected traffic issues, the railway authorities have increased the number to 342. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasized the importance of these extra trains, noting that millions of people travel from Mumbai to Konkan each year to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their families.

In addition to the Mumbai-Konkan services, Indian Railways plans to announce special trains from other major cities, including Bengaluru, shortly. This is part of a broader strategy to manage travel during upcoming festivals like Diwali.

Along with special trains, the Vande Bharat train service from Bengaluru to Madurai is set to commence today, August 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the service via video conference. This new Vande Bharat train will run six days a week, providing a swift connection between Bengaluru and Madurai, with trains reaching their destination at 8 o'clock.