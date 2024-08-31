Wrongs To Right: Songs Of The Byte

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) An Appetiser For Eyes

I am back!



At times, marked but folded, newspaper of 4-5 days

and flagged claim 'undue' share of my bed, especially when Reviews

(- as of 15 Aug.....”of the Ph.D scholar of OUR Kashmir University, Dr Suheel Rasool Mir....Gurez and Ladakh” on OpEd; of Greater Kashmir, or Shri Pran Kishore's latest Semi-historical -novel ' The Moon of Chandahaar,' –that has the distinction of being the first in this genre; or the precious works of Rahi sahib or for that matter words of our Prof Shafi Shauq about Kashmiri NOVEL, engage my thoughts.

You,dear readers, might have read my early pieces on Shuniyavaad of Ladakhi / Lamaistic Buddhism and Brokpa people in these pages.

Today kargil and its connection with Kashmir & Islam

is presented

as 'appetiser'.

Surely you must have heard about“Habba khotoon e heund baal” and read about the ethnicity of Kargil; about the first village of Drass namely MAYAN, whose population is a mixture of Kashmiri, Dards and Baltis.

The Baltis are said to have accepted Shiaism, with the efforts of Mir Shamsuddin Araqi; very close to 'Shah e Hamdaan'. The Baltis belong to the Asna-e- asharri sect and write Arabic Script.

Another village of great interest is the village KUKSHO; on the route of Indus, twenty five kilometres from Skurbuchan village (120 Kms from Leh), which is said to be inhabited by the descendants of the Aryan Dard,known locally as 'aBrog-pa'. Its distinction is that mixed tradition derived from both Buddhism and Islam, is followed here.

The elevated plateau of

Ladakh, is an ancient land, that, in the words of our M (-2010;

Former Director of Archives), too, has a 'deluge- story'.

About archeological research of this Ladakh-Kargil region, what a PhD scholar of archaeology wrote some years back and also gleanings from the humble work of this penman, four and a half decade- when I spent two and a half years in this region; next time, dear reader.

“ Kuch aur be gham hai zamanay main mohabbet kay siva; Rahatain aur be hain.....”

A dieu.

The author is a Contributor/ Columnist/ Penman GK, KI, KO & KU Journal- ENGLISH STUDIES IN INDIA- from over 2 and a half decades