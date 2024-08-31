Pakistani Envoy To US Aims For Trade Diplomacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Sheikh, who participated in a presentation of credentials ceremony at the US State Department on Thursday, just a week after his arrival, vowed to“strengthen bilateral ties to the best of his abilities”.

Azernews reports, citing Dawn, the emphasised the importance of maintaining strong connections with the Pakistani diaspora in the United States, highlighting that over a million Pakistanis reside in the US, which makes it a priority for Islamabad to foster close ties with this vibrant community.

“Trade is the new diplomacy. Even during active conflicts, like the recent border tensions between China and India in Ladakh, countries continue to maintain trade relations,” he noted.

“The United States is our largest trading partner, and we have maintained close strategic ties for over 70 years,” he added.“My mission is to further strengthen these bonds.”

In an earlier interaction with the Pakistani American community, Sheikh dismissed rumours that the embassy or authorities in Pakistan were maintaining a list of politically active individuals.

“There is no such list; there's no blacklist,” he clarified, emphasising that“actively engaging with all Pakistani Americans is also part of my mandate”. He noted that his role requires engaging with all Pakistanis, regardless of their political affiliations.