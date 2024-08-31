Pakistani Envoy To US Aims For Trade Diplomacy
Date
8/31/2024 3:10:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador Sheikh, who participated in a presentation of
credentials ceremony at the US State Department on Thursday, just a
week after his arrival, vowed to“strengthen bilateral ties to the
best of his abilities”.
Azernews reports, citing Dawn, the diplomat emphasised the
importance of maintaining strong connections with the Pakistani
diaspora in the United States, highlighting that over a million
Pakistanis reside in the US, which makes it a priority for
Islamabad to foster close ties with this vibrant community.
“Trade is the new diplomacy. Even during active conflicts, like
the recent border tensions between China and India in Ladakh,
countries continue to maintain trade relations,” he noted.
“The United States is our largest trading partner, and we have
maintained close strategic ties for over 70 years,” he added.“My
mission is to further strengthen these bonds.”
In an earlier interaction with the Pakistani American community,
Sheikh dismissed rumours that the embassy or authorities in
Pakistan were maintaining a list of politically active
individuals.
“There is no such list; there's no blacklist,” he clarified,
emphasising that“actively engaging with all Pakistani Americans is
also part of my mandate”. He noted that his role requires engaging
with all Pakistanis, regardless of their political
affiliations.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108621624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.