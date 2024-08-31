Zelensky Fires Commander Of Ukrainian Air Force After F-16 Crash
Date
8/31/2024 12:15:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Mykola
Nikolayevich Oleshuk from the position of commander of the Air
Force of the Armed Forces.
The relevant decree was published on the official website of the
Office of the Head of State of Ukraine, Azernews reports.
"Nikolay Nikolayevich Poleshuk should be relieved of the
position of commander of the Air Force of the armed forces of
Ukraine," the document reads.
Then the President commented on the dismissal of Oleshuk.
"I decided to change the commander of the Air Force of the Armed
Forces of Ukraine. I am eternally grateful to all our military
pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile fire groups, and air defense
crews. Everyone who really fought for Ukraine. And this is
necessary at the command level - we need to strengthen and take
care of people.
It should be noted that the dismissal of the commander of the
Air Force took place following the crash of the Ukrainian F-16
fighter on August 26.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108621468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.