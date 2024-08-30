Paying For Protection: The High Cost Of Security In Congo-Brazzaville

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the bustling streets and quiet neighborhoods of Congo-Brazzaville, a pervasive sense of insecurity looms among its citizens.



The force, ideally the bastion of safety and order, is under scrutiny, with many questioning its integrity and effectiveness.



This investigation, based on recent survey findings from Afrobarometer's 9th round, unveils a troubling landscape of law enforcement marked by allegations of and misconduct.



Throughout the past year, a significant portion of Congolese-nearly two-thirds-reported feeling unsafe while walking in their neighborhoods.



This sentiment is particularly acute among urban and less affluent populations, who disproportionately bear the brunt of this insecurity.







When it comes to seeking help from the police, the hurdles are high: about 60% of those who reached out for assistance found it difficult to obtain, and a staggering 68% resorted to paying bribes.



The perception of the police is notably grim. More than half of the respondents view most officers as corrupt. Trust in the police is alarmingly low, with only 40% expressing moderate to strong confidence in their services.



These figures are mirrored in the reported behaviors. There are frequent unlawful stops of drivers, excessive use of force, and questionable responses to protests.



These actions paint a picture of a police force operating far outside the bounds of professional conduct.



Yet, the story is not uniformly bleak. A hopeful 77% believe the police take gender-based violence seriously, suggesting some areas of police activity may still hold public trust.

Restoring Trust in Law Enforcement

However, the overarching narrative remains one of deep dissatisfaction, with 79% disapproving of the government's crime reduction efforts.



Why does this matter? The role of the police extends beyond enforcing the law; it's about fostering a secure environment where community trust can flourish.



In a country where the police are seen more as part of the problem than the solution, the fabric of society begins to unravel. This affects everything from daily safety to national stability.



Recent initiatives, such as a European Union grant aimed at enhancing police training in human rights and improving facilities, indicate a move towards reform.



But the road ahead is long. The police must not only uphold the law but do so in a manner that regains and retains the trust of those they vow to protect.



As Congo -Brazzaville grapples with these challenges, both its citizens and the international community remain watchful. They are hopeful for changes that can restore confidence in an institution crucial to the nation's fabric.

