Iraq Oil Exports Up Again In July

Iraq's of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for July, but has again not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month.

This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry.



Total exports of oil: 108,053,356 barrels.

Exports from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 106,125,200 barrels, while exports from Qayara amounted to 1,928,156 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.486 milllion barrels pre day, up from the 3.410 million bpd in June .

