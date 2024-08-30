Iraq Oil Exports Up Again In July
Date
8/30/2024 8:21:56 PM
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for July, but has again not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month.
This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry.
Total exports of crude oil: 108,053,356 barrels.
Exports from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 106,125,200 barrels, while exports from Qayara amounted to 1,928,156 barrels.
Average daily crude oil exports: 3.486 milllion barrels pre day, up from the 3.410 million bpd in June .
June's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
MENAFN30082024000217011061ID1108621204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.