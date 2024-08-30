عربي


Amir, German Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And International Developments

8/30/2024 7:26:09 PM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed today, August 30, in a phone call with the Chancellor of the friendly federal Republic of Germany HE Olaf Scholz bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to further develop and promote them.

The call also dealt with the key regional and international developments of mutual interest.

