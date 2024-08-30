Luxury Whiskey Market To Grow By USD 746.9 Million (2024-2028) With Whiskey Tourism Driving Revenue, AI's Impact On Market Trends- Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global luxury whiskey market size is estimated to grow by USD 746.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. Growth in whiskey-based tourism

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing development on product innovation and launch of luxury whiskey. However,

stringent regulations and high taxes on spirits poses a challenge. Key market players include Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Angus Dundee Distillers Plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo, John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., KAIYO JAPANESE MIZUNARA OAK WHISKY, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, Luxco Inc., LVMH Group., Pernod Ricard SA, Piccadily Distilleries, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Edrington Group Ltd., Whyte and Mackay Ltd, and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global luxury whiskey market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Product Type (Scotch whiskey, American whiskey, Japanese whiskey, Irish whiskey, and Others), Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Angus Dundee Distillers Plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo, John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., KAIYO JAPANESE MIZUNARA OAK WHISKY, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, Luxco Inc., LVMH Group., Pernod Ricard SA, Piccadily Distilleries, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Edrington Group Ltd., Whyte and Mackay Ltd, and William Grant and Sons Ltd

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The luxury whiskey market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for premium spirits. This trend is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, cultural significance, and the desire for unique and high-quality products. Major players in the industry are investing in innovation and expansion to meet this demand, offering a diverse range of aged, flavored, and limited-edition whiskeys to discerning consumers. The market is expected to continue growing steadily in the coming years.



The global whiskey market is thriving, with key segments including Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whisky, American Whiskey, Canadian Whisky, Japanese Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, and others. Whiskey is a popular alcoholic beverage made from grain mash, primarily using barley, corn, rye, and wheat, fermented with yeast, then aged in wooden barrels, often made of oak. Premium and craft spirits are driving growth, with trends in mixology and cocktails fueling demand. Offline sales remain strong, but online sales are growing due to e-commerce and digital marketing. Distilleries are focusing on aging processes and flavor characteristics to differentiate their products. Tax issues, especially regarding importation and free trade agreements, impact the market. Quality segments include Premium, High-end Premium, and Standard. Distillation technology and artisan distilleries are also influencing trends. Whiskey tourism, brand loyalty, whiskey festivals, and whiskey culture are key drivers.



Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The luxury whiskey market is thriving, with sales consistently increasing. Key players in this industry include Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Brown-Forman. These companies produce high-end whiskey brands, such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Glenlivet, which are popular among affluent consumers. The market's growth can be attributed to the rising disposable income and increasing preference for premium spirits. Whiskey collectors and connoisseurs also contribute to the market's expansion. Companies invest in innovative packaging and limited-edition releases to attract consumers. Overall, the luxury whiskey market is a lucrative business opportunity. The luxury whiskey market faces several challenges in areas like yeast selection and wooden barrels made of oak for aging. Bourbon and premium spirits from craft distilleries require specific yeast strains for unique flavor characteristics. Aging processes in wooden barrels, often made of oak, significantly impact the whiskey's taste. Tax issues, especially for Scotch Whiskey and Japanese Whiskey, can affect pricing and market access. Distilleries invest in advanced distillation technology and adhere to strict aging procedures to cater to quality segments, including premium, high-end premium, standard, and artisan distilleries. E-commerce and digital marketing help reach consumers, while whiskey tourism and brand loyalty attract visitors and repeat customers. Mixology and cocktails create new opportunities, but free trade agreements, importation, and exportation regulations can impact market access. Connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike seek diverse drinking experiences, with consumer lifestyles influencing trends. Local distilleries and whiskey festivals contribute to the whiskey culture, making it an exciting and evolving industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This luxury whiskey market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Scotch whiskey

1.2 American whiskey

1.3 Japanese whiskey

1.4 Irish whiskey 1.5 Others



2.1 Off-trade 2.2 On-trade



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Scotch whiskey- The Scotch whisky segment, a significant part of the global luxury whiskey market, is recognized for its stringent production regulations and illustrious heritage. This category includes five main types: Single Malt, Single Grain, Blended Malt, Blended Grain, and Blended Scotch Whisky. Single Malt Scotch is produced at a single distillery using only malted barley, aged for a minimum of three years. Single Grain Scotch incorporates other grains like wheat or corn. Blended Malt Scotch amalgamates single malts from various distilleries, while Blended Grain Scotch blends single grain whiskies. Blended Scotch Whisky, the most favored, combines single malt and single grain whiskies. In February 2024, Pernod Ricard introduced luxury Scotch whisky boutiques at Delhi Duty Free, accentuating Scotch whisky's premium status and international allure. This development underscores the potential growth of the Scotch whisky segment within the luxury whiskey market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data ( - ) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The luxury whiskey market encompasses a range of premium alcoholic beverages, including Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whiskey, American Whiskey, Canadian Whiskey, Japanese Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, and others. These spirits are crafted from grains such as barley, corn, rye, and wheat, which undergo a complex process of mashing and fermentation with yeast. The aged whiskey is then stored in wooden barrels, often made of oak, to develop rich, complex flavors. Offline sales continue to dominate the market, with consumers seeking the tactile experience of visiting distilleries and tasting rooms. However, online sales are growing rapidly, offering convenience and access to a wider range of premium and craft spirits. Whiskey's aging processes and flavor characteristics vary significantly between regions and types. For instance, Scotch Whiskey and Japanese Whiskey are known for their smooth, complex flavors, while Bourbon is distinguished by its charred oak notes. Tax issues and quality segments also play a role in the market dynamics. Mixology and cocktails have further fueled the demand for luxury whiskey, with bartenders and consumers experimenting with new recipes and presentations. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer preferences for premium and unique spirits.

Market Research Overview

The luxury whiskey market encompasses a range of high-end alcoholic beverages, including Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whisky, American Whiskey, Canadian Whisky, Japanese Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, and others. These premium spirits are crafted from grains such as barley, corn, rye, and wheat, using yeast and distillation technology. The aging process plays a crucial role in developing the unique flavor characteristics, with wooden barrels, often made of oak, being used to store the whiskey for years. Offline sales through liquor stores and bars remain significant, but online sales are growing due to the convenience and accessibility they offer. Whiskey culture thrives through mixology and cocktails, with distilleries attracting tourists for a firsthand experience. Aging procedures, tax issues, and free trade agreements influence the market dynamics. Consumer lifestyles, brand loyalty, and drinking experiences shape the demand for various quality segments, including premium, high-end premium, and standard. Craft spirits and artisan distilleries add to the market's diversity. E-commerce, digital marketing, and whiskey festivals further fuel the growth of this dynamic industry. Connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike appreciate the complex flavors and rich history of these luxurious whiskeys.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product Type



Scotch Whiskey



American Whiskey



Japanese Whiskey



Irish Whiskey

Others

Distribution Channel



Off-trade

On-trade

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio