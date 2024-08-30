Drummond AS4 2024 Test Event Certifies Five AS4 Software Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drummond Group, LLC, the trusted leader in B2B and B2G interoperability software testing, announced today the completion of its 2024 AS4 interoperability test in which five products were Drummond CertifiedTM. B2B and B2G integration products were from Axway, CData Software, Cleo, IBM Corporation and OpenText with support for AS4 messaging certified in this latest vendor neutral AS4 test event.Drummond uses InSitu, a proprietary full-matrix framework that supports the execution of multiple automated test cases while reducing the manpower required for test coordination, freeing up resources of participants so they can focus on debugging their codebase. New participants beginning the pre-certification phase receive comprehensive technical support from Drummond to ensure they are able to get their products InSitu-enabled.Drummond's AS4 interoperability testing is based on a proven methodology developed by Drummond, which is comprised of substantial regression testing built into the testing process, which enables the discovery of interoperability issues to ensure products under test will work together seamlessly once deployed in production. In addition to enabling interoperability for technologies such as cloud computing, AS4 is an emerging B2G Internet messaging protocol that provides a standardized method for secure and document-agnostic exchange of business documents. AS4 continues to be adopted globally, especially in Europe, as the messaging standard for secure message exchange."We commend these five global organizations for recognizing the vital importance of AS4 interoperability and their commitment to secure document exchange," said Ryan Patano, President & CEO of Drummond Group. "As AS4 adoption continues to grow, particularly in Europe and the USA, Drummond is dedicated to furthering its nearly two-decade commitment to advancing its certification test program and welcomes feedback from stakeholders worldwide."The AS4 Final Report, list of the newly certified AS4 products, and test registration information can be found on the Drummond website ( ).About AS4AS4, an OASIS B2B messaging standard , was finalized by the OASIS ebXML Messaging Services (ebMS) Technical Committee. The intent and purpose of the development of AS4 was to define a simplified Conformance Profile of the ebMS v3.0 specification that would serve as a B2B on-ramp for Web Services document exchange.About Drummond Group, LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has helped organizations in health IT and commerce to understand interoperability and security standards, meet the compliance requirements they need to operate their businesses, and strengthen market confidence in their solutions.Our team helps clients navigate complex regulatory requirements, test and certify their solutions, assess risk, and implement practical strategies to ensure their compliance goals are met.

