Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Kharkiv Rises To 59, Including Nine Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll in a Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv has increased to 59. The information is being updated.

The Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration posted this on Telegram , as Ukrinform reports.

The official noted that at around 20:00 there was information about 59 of the strike including nine children aged 5 to 16. More people are coming to hospitals to seek medical advice.

Earlier reports indicated that the injury toll had reached 55 people. Six people were killed.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russians targeted Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure damaging residential buildings and an educational institution. The deadly strike killed a 14-year-old on a playground in the Nemyshlianskyi district, more people died in a high-rise building in the Industrial district.