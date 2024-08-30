Further Delay in the Publication of the 2023 financial Statements

EQS-News: LIBERO finance AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Further Delay in the Publication of the 2023 Statements

Frankfurt am Main, August 30, 2024 – LIBERO football finance AG ("LIBERO") announces that the publication of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 will be further delayed. Following the most recent postponement announced on July 31, 2024, which extended the deadline to the end of August 2024, the Management Board now anticipates that the publication will likely occur in mid-September 2024.



The reason for this additional delay is that a significant milestone related to the transaction announced in August 2023, concerning the partnership with FC Barcelona, was achieved in August 2024. However, the transaction has not yet been fully completed.



On August 6, 2024, LIBERO successfully transferred a 6.14% stake in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. to a renowned large international corporation for c. EUR 25 million. Regarding the remaining part of the transaction (c. EUR 15 million), LIBERO is currently in final negotiations to transfer the remaining shares in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. Due to the large number of parties involved and the associated organizational challenges, the final completion of the transaction could not be achieved by August 30, 2024.



As a result of the successful execution of the agreement on August 6, 2024, the legal dispute with Barça Producción S.L. was amicably resolved for the above-mentioned purchase price.



The Management Board expects that the agreement for the transfer of the remaining shares in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. will be finalized shortly, leading to the complete resolution of the legal dispute in Spain. Furthermore, the Management Board believes that there is a high probability that no negative consequences will arise for LIBERO.



The Management Board currently expects that by mid-September 2024, a sufficiently clear outlook on the development of the remaining proceedings will emerge. Based on this, the audit of the financial statements can be completed, and the 2023 financial statements will be published.





