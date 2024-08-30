Lumina Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) Featured In Virtual Coverage Of The Precious Metals Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lumina (TSX.V: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) is a Vancouver-based precious and base metals development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which outlined a 26-year mine life producing almost 500koz of equivalent metal per year. Currently the company is working to complete a Feasibility Study for Q2 2025 and is being funded by its US$300M gold stream with Wheaton Precious Metals. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects. For more information, visit the company's website at .

