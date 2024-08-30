Sexual Wellness Global Market 2024 To Reach $66.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sexual wellness market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $43.44 billion in 2023 to $47.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing societal attitudes towards sex and sexual health, growing emphasis on overall health and well-being, improved sexual education, and acceptance of sexual wellness products and practices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sexual wellness market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $66.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of STDs, greater acceptance and open discussions about sexuality, expanding product variety, increased online shopping and discreet purchasing options, and improved marketing strategies.

Growth Driver Of The Sexual Wellness Market

The increasing prevalence rate of sexually transmitted diseases is expected to propel the growth of the sexual wellness market going forward. A sexually transmitted disease is an infection transmitted through sexual contact caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. The prevalence rate of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is increasing due to factors such as high-risk sexual behaviors and a lack of awareness about transmission and prevention methods. Sexual wellness fosters a proactive approach to sexual health, empowering individuals to make informed decisions and adopt behaviors that minimize the risk of STDs while promoting overall well-being.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sexual wellness market include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Okamoto Industries Inc., LELO, Mankind Pharma, Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, Tenga Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the sexual wellness market are focusing on developing innovative sexual wellness products, such as desire-boost gummies, to meet the growing consumer demand that enhances pleasure and intimacy. Desire boost gummies are dietary supplements marketed to improve libido or sexual desire, containing ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and amino acids known to support sexual health and vitality.

Segments:

1) By Product: Antifungal Agents, Sex Toys Or Vibrators, Condoms And Female Contraceptives, Personal Lubricants, Erotic Lingerie, Pregnancy Testing Products, Other Sexual Wellness Products

2) By Packaging Type: Blister Packs, Bottles And Dispensers, Clamshell Packaging, Tubes, Cardboard Boxes, Jars, Sachets, Pump Bottles

3) By Consumer Orientation: Men, Women

4) By Distribution Channel: Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Mono Brand Stores, Online Retailers, Drug Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sexual wellness market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sexual wellness market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sexual Wellness Market Definition

Sexual wellness refers to the overall state of physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being related to sexuality. It encompasses various aspects such as sexual health, satisfaction, and relationships, emphasizing both the absence of disease and the presence of positive, respectful, and fulfilling experiences in sexual interactions and relationships.

Sexual Wellness Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sexual Wellness Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sexual wellness market size , sexual wellness market drivers and trends, sexual wellness market major players, sexual wellness competitors' revenues, sexual wellness market positioning, and sexual wellness market growth across geographies. The sexual wellness market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

