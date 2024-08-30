Lebanon Hails Saudi Environmental Initiative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Lebanese cartetaker Prime Najib Mikati on Friday underscored significance of the country's joining of the Middle East Green Initiative that had been launched by the Saudi Mohammad bin Salman.

It is a crucal step for Lebanon in the shadow of the heavy damage inflicted in the southern towns and villages at the environmental and agricultural levels, said Mikati, according to a statement released by his bureau after a meeting with the Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin who noted that the Saudi initiative aims at planting four billion trees in the Middle East.

It is designed to protect the Arabian Gulf region and the Middle East of climatic change's repercussions, halt land degredation and desertification, Yassin affirmed. He indicated that a sepcial panel had been formed to partake in executing the project.

Minister Yassin also indicated that Lebanon was in tune with Riyadh's initiative to preserve the regional environment and that it declared, a last year, a unilateral plan to plant one million trees.

The minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for agreeing to examine Lebanon's application to join the significant initiative.

Prince Mohammad, in March 2021, launched the initiative as a contribution to internatonal efforts to tackle the climatic change, increase green areas, cut harmful emissions, desertification and preseve wild life. (end)

fz













MENAFN30082024000071011013ID1108619731