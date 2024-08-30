Ukraine's Air Force Not Concealing F-16 Crash, Probe Underway - Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk says no one is making a secret of the recent crash of the F-16 fighter jet piloted by Oleksii Mes, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Oleshchuk stated this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"A terrible crash of the F-16 jet piloted by one of the best Ukrainian fighter pilots, Oleksii Mes, shook the whole world," the commander said.

He added: "On August 26, 2024, the day of Russia's most massive on Ukraine, we lost an experienced pilot, we lost an F-16 jet, but we did not lose humanity and faith in victory."

Oleschuk also noted: "we will find out the causes of the jet crash. No one is covering anything up or intending to do so! The top command received a prompt report on the disaster. US partners, who have already joined the investigation, also got a tentative report."

The Air Force commander assured that in-depth analysis and due investigation is underway to find out all the details and circumstances of the crash.

According to Oleshchuk, information about such incidents cannot be promptly released into the public space and detailed for the media as Ukraine is currently at war.

He also called on People's Deputy Maryana Bezugla not to discredit "the manufacturers of American weapons – Ukraine's major ally, the USA."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 26, Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was killed on combat duty while repelling a Russian missile attack.

The AFU General Staff stated the F16 jets demonstrated high efficiency in the aerial battle, having shot down four cruise missiles.

"Contact with one of the jets was lost when it was approaching another target. As we found out later, the plane crashed and the pilot died," the General Staff emphasized.

A special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the accident. Currently, the team is working on the crash site.