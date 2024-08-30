Corinthians Falters In Crucial Quarterfinal Clash Against Juventude

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a pivotal night at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, Corinthians succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Juventude in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals.



The game marked the first appearances of José Martínez and Héctor Hernández, recent additions to the team.



Juventude controlled the first half, limiting the excitement in Caxias do Sul. An unexpected power outage halted play temporarily, adding to the night's drama.



Upon resumption, Corinthians briefly rallied, but Juventude 's Andre Carrillo soon scored, seizing the lead.



As the game neared its end, Danilo Boza scored again for Juventude. In the dying moments, Gustavo Henrique narrowed the gap for Corinthians with a crucial goal.







Corinthians now faces a tough battle ahead. They need at least a one-goal win in the next match to force a penalty shootout; a two-goal victory would secure their progression outright.



Their next challenge is the Brazilian Championship game against Flamengo on Sunday. Juventude also remains busy, facing Internacional later that day.



The rematch in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals is set for September 11th at Neo Química Arena. This upcoming match is not just about advancing in the tournament; it's crucial for Corinthians ' season ambitions.



In short, they must overcome the first-leg deficit to sustain their campaign in the competition, making it a highly anticipated encounter.

