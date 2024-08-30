Bank Of America Forecasts Promising 2.7% GDP Growth For Brazil In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, August 29, 2024, of America (BofA) released a report forecasting a 2.7% increase in Brazil's GDP.



The analysis reveals a strengthening Brazilian economy, with growth observed continuously since June. This trend is likely to bolster economic resilience through the third quarter of 2024.



In addition, Brazil has adopted a flexible monetary policy from the year's start, now showing positive results.



Despite initial concerns about heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul affecting the , conditions have improved. Reconstruction in the region now acts as an economic boost for the second half of the year.



In contrast to last year, with agriculture leading economic growth, 2024 sees consumer spending and family investments as primary drivers.







This economic shift relies on a tight job market, real wage gains, and improved access to credit. Economists David Beker, Gustavo Mendes, David Hauner, and Claudio Irigoyen point out signs of recovery, despite previous negative impacts.



"Although the impact remains negative, this marks the least negative since December 21," the report states, indicating a slow positive turn due to monetary easing.



The report solidifies expectations for sustained economic growth in Brazil for 2024. A combination of appropriate monetary policies, reconstruction efforts after natural disasters, and a balanced mix of economic drivers supports this positive outlook.

