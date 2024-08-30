Another Criminal Case Opened Against Former Leader Of Separatists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A new criminal case has been opened against the former leader of the Garabagh separatists in Armenia, Samvel Shahramanyan.

Azernews reports that Armenian outlets have published news about this.

The reason for this is the failure to hand over 356 vehicles under the control of the so-called "structures" formed by the separatists to the government. The investigation accuses him of misappropriating these vehicles.

The decision to return the was made on June 21 as part of a criminal case initiated under the article "illegal circulation of narcotic substances," it has not been implemented so far.