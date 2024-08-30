عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Another Criminal Case Opened Against Former Leader Of Separatists

Another Criminal Case Opened Against Former Leader Of Separatists


8/30/2024 5:19:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A new criminal case has been opened against the former leader of the Garabagh separatists in Armenia, Samvel Shahramanyan.

Azernews reports that Armenian media outlets have published news about this.

The reason for this is the failure to hand over 356 vehicles under the control of the so-called "structures" formed by the separatists to the government. The investigation accuses him of misappropriating these vehicles.

The decision to return the vehicles was made on June 21 as part of a criminal case initiated under the article "illegal circulation of narcotic substances," it has not been implemented so far.

MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108618879


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search