Another Criminal Case Opened Against Former Leader Of Separatists
Date
8/30/2024 5:19:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
A new criminal case has been opened against the former leader of
the Garabagh separatists in Armenia, Samvel Shahramanyan.
Azernews reports that Armenian media outlets
have published news about this.
The reason for this is the failure to hand over 356 vehicles
under the control of the so-called "structures" formed by the
separatists to the government. The investigation accuses him of
misappropriating these vehicles.
The decision to return the vehicles was made on June 21 as part
of a criminal case initiated under the article "illegal circulation
of narcotic substances," it has not been implemented so far.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108618879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.