X-TIME 2024: Thrilling Grand Final Highlights Top Innovations And Tech Leaders

The Lingang Center served as a vibrant hub of innovation and excitement on August 28, 2024, as it hosted the Grand Finals of the X-TIME 2024 International Entrepreneurship Competition. The event attracted over 300 attendees in person and captivated 2 million viewers, all eager to witness the prestigious competition.

Hosted by the Lin-gang Special Area Administrative Committee, the event featured Shanghai as the primary partner, with Plug and Play China and Lingang Group serving as co-organizers. Since its launch in March, the competition has attracted nearly 500 outstanding enterprises from around the world. Forty-eight projects advanced to the global semi-finals. The top honors went to Pulse Vision, Black Lake Technologies, Lingfang New Energy, and Uni-Sentry for their exceptional innovation, advanced technology, and significant market potential.

Witnessed by expert judges, local industry leaders, technology observers, and the Shanghai Pudong Notary Public Office, the event kicked off with the semi-finals. Forty-eight shortlisted teams gathered to showcase their technological innovations, flexible business models, sustainable team development, and profound social value. The Grand Final was even more exciting and inspiring. Each participant had only three minutes to present their projects. Judges posed sharp and probing questions, while participants remained poised, delivering clear and precise answers. The atmosphere was charged with tension as real-time updates on scores and rankings kept everyone on edge, amplifying the sense of anticipation and excitement throughout the event.

Ultimately, four startups received top awards for their leadership in innovative technology, unique business models, and social value. Eight startups earned second prizes for their innovative concepts, technological prowess, and market positioning. Sixteen startups were awarded third prizes for their exceptional business insights and execution. Additionally, twenty startups received the Excellence Award for their extraordinary creativity and persistence, reflecting the intense competition and innovative energy of the event.

Following the competition, Shanghai Bank announced exclusive financial service for X-TIME 2024 participants. The

Lin-gang Science and Technology Innovation Investment Fund signed investment agreements with selected companies and financial partners, while X-TIME 2024 participants signed landing intention agreements with the Lin-gang New Area.

The successful conclusion of the X-TIME 2024 International Entrepreneurship Competition added a significant chapter to the fifth-anniversary celebration of the Lin-gang New Area, marking its advancement into the 2.0 era of technological innovation. By adopting a "competition instead of recruitment" model, the event has ignited the core of future technological industries, providing momentum for the development of cutting-edge sectors in the new area. The Lin-gang New Area is now poised to welcome global innovative ideas, offering development resources, industry ecosystems, and supportive policies to future entrepreneurs.

