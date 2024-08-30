(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA)

1986 -- A new unit was inaugurated at Al-Ahmadi as part of the second phase of its revamp.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree establishing the interim headquarters of the of the State of Kuwait in Saudi Arabia. The decree, issued during Iraq's of Kuwait, also declared null and void any legislation or procedure by any party other than the legitimate Kuwaiti government.

1990 -- Foreign Ministers of 14 Arab countries held an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss means to end the Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait. The meeting was boycotted by Iraq, Tunisia, Sudan, Yemen, Mauritania, Jordan, as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

2002 -- Kuwait National Junior Handball Team clinched the eighth Asian Championship in Bangkok after beating Qatar 23-21.

2012 -- State of Kuwait and Jordan signed a USD-1.25-billion deal as part of the five-year GCC grant to Jordan.

2016 -- UNICEF commended Kuwaiti USD 45 million contributions to Syria between June 18, 2015 and June 15, 2016. State of Kuwait was the largest donors to UNICEF since beginning of the Syrian crisis.

2018 -- Kuwait Jockey Ali Al-Kharafi won gold in the equestrian jump event of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

2019 -- Kuwait Airways received the "Kadhma," an Airbus A320neo plane, as part of the national carrier's plan to renew its fleet.

2023 -- KUNA launched the Smart Oasis department, tasked with using AI technologies in media. (end) ag