WHO Announces Humanitarian Pauses To Allow Polio Vaccination In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- WHO Representative in Gaza Strip Rik Peeperkorn said Thursday the Organization had "a preliminary commitment for area-specific humanitarian pauses" to the fighting to allow two-round polio vaccination campaign in Gaza Strip.

"Three pauses will take place from 6:00 am, to 3:00 pm (03:00 to 12:00 GMT) and last for three days each in different areas of Gaza, as of Sunday, September 1," he told reporters in New York via link.

He called on all warring parties to stop fighting in order to allow children and families safe access to facilities and help the health community conduct the polio vaccination campaign.

Without a humanitarian ceasefire, the vaccination campaign will be unlikely due to the highly complicated environment, he added.

The polio vaccination campaign, targeting over 640,000 children under 10 years of age, is scheduled to be conducted by the Palestinian health authorities in collaboration with UN aid agencies. (end)

