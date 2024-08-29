Hagerty To Participate In The KBW Insurance Conference On September 5Th, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Live Webcast Available

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY ), an automotive enthusiast brand and a leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, today announced it will present at the KBW Insurance at 4:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Hagerty's CEO and Chairman McKeel Hagerty and CFO Patrick McClymont will participate in a fireside chat covering a variety of and company-specific topics. The live presentation will be available

.

Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 365 days from the same link through Hagerty's investor relations site at under Events and Presentations.

About Hagerty, Inc.



Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit

or connect with us on

Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

More information can be found at .

SOURCE Hagerty