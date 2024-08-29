Kandahar's Grape Farmers Suffer As Climate Change Impacts Yield

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

This year, unusual rains in Kandahar province have caused significant losses for grape farmers. They report a decrease of up to 15% in grape production compared to previous years.

Farmers are blaming climate change for the unexpected rainfall, which has damaged their crops.

One farmer, Syed Ahmad, owns 14 acres of land with around 30,000 grape vines. He says the unseasonal rains severely affected his harvest.

Other farmers in Kandahar are also facing crop damage and losses because they cannot export their produce and must sell it at lower prices in local markets.

The Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in Kandahar has acknowledged the issue and pledged support for affected farmers.

Officials estimate that this year, about 19,500 metric tons of grapes will be harvested from 20,500 hectares of vineyards, showing a 10-15% decrease compared to last year.

Data shows that farming and livestock activities engage 60% of Kandahar's population.

In addition to these challenges, Afghan farmers are grappling with broader environmental issues exacerbated by climate change, such as prolonged droughts and increased frequency of extreme weather events.

These factors compound the difficulties faced by farmers already struggling with limited access to resources and markets. Efforts to mitigate these effects and support sustainable agricultural practices are crucial to safeguarding livelihoods and food security in Afghanistan amidst ongoing crises.

