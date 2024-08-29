(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global calibration services market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. Stringent regulations related to product safety, quality, and compliance

shortage of skilled calibration professionals poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Beamex Oy AB, Bureau Veritas SA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, ESSCO Calibration Laboratory, Eurofins Scientific SE, Fluke Corp., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Micro Precision Calibration, Mitutoyo America Corp., National Instruments Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems, Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SGS SA, Siemens AG, SIMCO Electronics, Tektronix Inc., Transcat Inc., Trescal International SAS, and Viavi Solutions Inc.. Continue Reading







Calibration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1786.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and India Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beamex Oy AB, Bureau Veritas SA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, ESSCO Calibration Laboratory, Eurofins Scientific SE, Fluke Corp., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Micro Precision Calibration, Mitutoyo America Corp., National Instruments Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems, Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SGS SA, Siemens AG, SIMCO Electronics, Tektronix Inc., Transcat Inc., Trescal International SAS, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Market Driver

The Calibration Services Market is a significant industry that ensures the accuracy and reliability of measuring instruments. Providers offer on-site and laboratory calibration services using advanced equipment. Businesses across various sectors rely on calibration services to maintain product quality and regulatory compliance. The market is driven by increasing industrial automation and growing demand for precision measurement. Providers focus on delivering timely and cost-effective solutions to meet customer needs.



Calibration services play a crucial role in ensuring measurement accuracy and quality assurance across various industries. Key trends in this market include the use of advanced calibration equipment such as optical power meters, network analyzers, power analyzers, and voltage meters. Sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, energy and utilities, electronics manufacturing, biotechnology, and military are major consumers of calibration services. Services offered include electrical and mechanical calibration, thermodynamic calibration, and physical/dimensional calibration. Communication, instrument management, procurement facilitation, and equipment rental options are also part of the value proposition. Calibration services are essential for industries dealing with precision manufacturing, 5G technology, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and virtual reality. Key end-users include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, water, telecommunications, semiconductors, healthcare, and life sciences. Calibration services provide calibration for various instruments like soldering stations, digital multimeters, clamp-on multimeters, data acquisition systems, clamp-on calipers, thermocouples, thermistors, and platinum resistance thermometers. With the evolving technology landscape, calibration services continue to adapt and innovate to meet the changing needs of businesses.



Market

Challenges



The Calibration Services Market ensures accurate measurement and maintenance of equipment and instruments. Providers offer on-site and laboratory calibration services using advanced technology. Businesses benefit from improved product quality, increased efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Calibration services save costs by reducing equipment downtime and extending asset life. Companies in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and energy, rely on calibration services for precision and reliability. The Calibration Services Market faces numerous challenges in various industries such as 5G technology, autonomous vehicles, and those utilizing Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Precision manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Water, Telecommunications, Semiconductors, Healthcare, and Life Sciences all require calibration services to ensure Quality Standards and adherence to Regulatory Requirements. Calibration services involve calibration devices for heat, pressure, temperature, optical, electrical, photoelectric measurements. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-party calibration services cater to self-calibrated devices and calibration solutions. Industries rely on calibration labs for in-house calibration, using instruments like analog multimeters, calipers, chart recorders, clamp-on ammeters, data loggers, dial indicators, digital multimeters, force gauges, micrometers, oscilloscopes, signal analyzers, and spectrum analyzers. Tolerances and built-in self-calibration features are essential considerations.

Segment Overview



This calibration services market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Electrical

1.2 Mechanical

1.3 Thermodynamic 1.4 Dimensional/physical



2.1 Third party vendors

2.2 In-house laboratories 2.3 OEMs



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Electrical- The Calibration Services Market ensures accurate measurement and maintenance of equipment through regular calibration. This essential service improves process efficiency, enhances product quality, and ensures regulatory compliance. Calibration providers offer on-site and laboratory services using advanced technology and certified technicians. By investing in calibration services, businesses minimize downtime, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge in their industries.

Research Analysis

The Calibration Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for accuracy and precision in various industries. With the advent of 5G technology, the need for calibration services in telecommunications is surging. In the transportation sector, autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) require frequent calibration for optimal performance. In industries such as aerospace and defense, power generation, oil and gas, chemicals, water, and precision manufacturing, calibration services are essential for ensuring product quality and safety. Calibration services encompass both in-house and outsourced solutions. Calibration management software facilitates efficient tracking and scheduling of calibration activities. A wide range of calibration equipment is used, including analog multimeters, calipers, chart recorders, clampon ammeters, data loggers, dial indicators, digital multimeters, force gauges, micrometers, and more. Electrical calibration and electronics manufacturing also require specialized calibration services. Military calibration services cater to the unique needs of the defense industry. Transmitter test software ensures the accuracy of measurement instruments in various applications.

Market Research Overview

Calibration services play a crucial role in ensuring measurement accuracy and maintaining regulatory compliance across various industries. With the advent of advanced technologies like 5G, Autonomous vehicles, Augmented reality, and Virtual reality, the demand for precise calibration is increasing. Precision manufacturing sectors such as Aerospace and defense, Oil and gas, Power generation, Chemicals, Water, Telecommunications, Semiconductors, Healthcare, and Life sciences rely heavily on calibration services for their equipment. Calibration services encompass various types, including calibration labs for in-house calibration and third-party calibration services. Self-calibrated devices and built-in self-calibration features are also gaining popularity. Calibration solutions cater to diverse applications, including heat, pressure, temperature, optical, electrical, photoelectric, and more. Industries require calibration for various types of equipment, such as analog and digital multimeters, calipers, chart recorders, clampon ammeters, data loggers, dial indicators, oscilloscopes, signal analyzers, spectrum analyzers, optical power meters, network analyzers, power analyzers, soldering stations, and voltage meters. Calibration services help maintain measurement accuracy, ensure quality assurance, and facilitate procurement and equipment rental options. They cater to industries like manufacturing, energy and utilities, electronics manufacturing, biotechnology, and military. Calibration services adhere to quality standards and regulatory requirements, providing solutions for electrical and mechanical calibration, thermodynamic calibration, and physical/dimensional calibration. Communication and instrument management are also essential aspects of calibration services, ensuring seamless integration and efficient operations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Service Type



Electrical



Mechanical



Thermodynamic

Dimensional/physical

Service



Third Party Vendors



In-house Laboratories

OEMs

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

