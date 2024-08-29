عربي


Pentagon Signes Contracts With Lockheed Martin Related To F-35 For $ 5 Billion

8/29/2024 3:15:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US Department of Defense has signed contracts with the American company Lockheed Martin for about $5 billion related to the production, maintenance, modernization and use of fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers, Azernews reports.

The $3.91 billion contract deals with the purchase of systems for training the management of these aircraft, testing of the F-35, their production, transfer, modernization and maintenance. The $1 billion contract is related, in particular, to ensuring the operation of facilities where the F-35 is serviced and related developments are underway, as well as improving the aircraft software. Lockheed Martin will receive almost $200 million more for increasing its F-35 repair capacity.

Lockheed Martin announced in July that it plans to release up to 110 upgraded F-35s this year. The company clarified that on July 19, it began deliveries of the first F-35 aircraft in the Technology Refresh 3 configuration. This modification includes an update to the F-35 software, as well as various hardware.

AzerNews

