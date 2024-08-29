Pentagon Signes Contracts With Lockheed Martin Related To F-35 For $ 5 Billion
The US Department of Defense has signed contracts with the
American company Lockheed Martin for about $5 billion related to
the production, maintenance, modernization and use of
fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers, Azernews
reports.
The $3.91 billion contract deals with the purchase of systems
for training the management of these aircraft, testing of the F-35,
their production, transfer, modernization and maintenance. The $1
billion contract is related, in particular, to ensuring the
operation of facilities where the F-35 is serviced and related
developments are underway, as well as improving the aircraft
software. Lockheed Martin will receive almost $200 million more for
increasing its F-35 repair capacity.
Lockheed Martin announced in July that it plans to release up to
110 upgraded F-35s this year. The company clarified that on July
19, it began deliveries of the first F-35 aircraft in the
Technology Refresh 3 configuration. This modification includes an
update to the F-35 software, as well as various hardware.
