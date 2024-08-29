Trustworthy Auto Celebrates 10 Years As Seekonk's Premier Auto Repair Destination

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seekonk, Massachusetts – Aug 29th, 2024 – Trustworthy Auto, a leading auto repair shop in Seekonk, MA, is proud to celebrate a significant milestone: 10 years of exceptional service in the automotive repair industry.



Over the past decade, we have established ourselves as the top choice for both foreign and domestic vehicle repairs, providing our valued customers with reliable, high-quality service. Our auto repair shop is home to honest technicians who are passionate about automotive care. We have decades of combined experience in the auto repair industry, and you can rest assured that we will handle your vehicle with skill and care.



Since our inception, Trustworthy Auto has been dedicated to delivering comprehensive auto repair services that cater to the diverse needs of our clients. Our team of ASE-certified technicians is equipped to handle a wide range of repairs and maintenance, ensuring your vehicle receives expert care from bumper to bumper. Whether you're dealing with minor issues such as busted headlights, tire rotations, or stuck wipers, or more critical problems involving transmission, exhaust systems, or steering and suspension, our skilled mechanics are here to provide precise and effective solutions.



Our commitment to excellence extends beyond routine repairs. At Trustworthy Auto, we specialize in a broad spectrum of services including transmission repair, exhaust system services, wheel alignment, cooling system repair, electronic and auto electrical repair, and auto air conditioning repair. Each service is performed with meticulous attention to detail, leveraging the latest technology and techniques to ensure that your vehicle operates at its peak performance.



In celebration of our 10th anniversary, we reaffirm our dedication to providing honest, expert automotive care. Our shop is distinguished by a comprehensive 3-mile warranty on repairs, reflecting our confidence in the quality of our work and our commitment to customer satisfaction. Additionally, to enhance your convenience, we offer shuttle service and loaner cars, ensuring that your automotive needs are met seamlessly, even if your vehicle is in the shop.



Trustworthy Auto has built a reputation on reliability, transparency, and top-notch service, making us the go-to destination for auto repair in Seekonk. As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our gratitude to our loyal customers and look forward to continuing to serve the community with the same level of excellence that has defined our first decade.



Visit us today at Trustworthy Auto in Seekonk, MA, and experience firsthand the exceptional care and expertise that have made us a leader in the auto repair industry. We are here to handle all your vehicle's needs with skill and precision, ensuring that you drive away with confidence. You can contact our shop at (508) 639-9414 or visit our website at to learn more about our services.



