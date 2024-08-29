Beijing Appeals Urges Manila To Withdraw Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- China asked on Thursday the Philippines again to withdraw its vessel No. 9701 which has been illegally anchoring into waters near China's Xianbin Reef in the South China Sea since April to restore the uninhabited island's status.

Chinese Defense spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian made the remarks at a news in Beijing, in reply to the attempts of the Philippines to provide the ship with reinforcement, according to China's news agency (Xinhua).

He said that China has indisputable over Nansha Islands, including Xianbin Reef, and its adjacent waters.

He stressed China's commitment to managing disputes with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation.

Wu said it is the "United States' support and endorsement that has emboldened the Philippine side in making reckless provocations in relevant area, calling the U.S. side the biggest troublemaker in the South China Sea". (end)

