Iraq PM Confirms Commitment To OPEC Production Policies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Iraq Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani confirmed to the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham al-Ghais that Iraq is committed to OPEC's plans regarding production.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Thursday that Al-Sudani received Al-Ghais to discuss issues related to the oil and the importance of the joint efforts by all member states of the organization.

Iraq, as one of the largest oil exporting countries in the organization, maintains commitment to the general policies of the plans adopted by OPEC countries regarding production, or what is determined within the framework of the OPEC Plus agreement, Al-Sudani affirmed

On August 22, the Iraq Ministry of Oil reaffirmed its commitment to voluntarily reducing crude oil production in line with OPEC+ decisions. In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that it had undertaken "real and tangible steps" to lower production levels, while also working to compensate for the excess quantities produced in previous months. (end)

