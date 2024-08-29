Brazil Has 11 Personnel In UNIFIL
8/29/2024 2:40:16 PM
São Paulo – On Thursday (29), the United Nations Security Council renewed the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a period of one year. The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement welcoming it.
In the statement, the ministry also reports that Brazil currently has 11 military personnel in UNIFIL. The country previously led its Maritime Task Force (MTF ) from 2011 to 2021 and deployed nearly 4,000 military personnel to the mission during that period.
UNIFIL: Peacekeeping force
According to the ministry's statement, the continuation of the force reflects the importance and necessity of achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East. The statement notes that the Brazilian government believes that the full implementation of the mission's mandate is crucial to prevent the escalation of conflict in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, as well as to contribute to regional stability.
