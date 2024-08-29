Miningnewsbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Begins Geophysical Survey, Expands Claims Holdings At Epworth Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and deposits in Virginia and Nunavut, Canada, is reporting on the sampling, mapping and geophysical programs taking place at its Epworth Project in Nunavut. In the report, the company indicated that it has commenced a property-wide 8,105 line-kilometer, helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic (“EM”) geophysical survey designed to identify copper exploration targets and delineate regional and property-scale structures. The report also noted that the company's prospecting, sampling and mapping program is complete and that almost 400 grab rock samples and 44 lake sediment samples have been collected for assay with 50 samples gathered

for petrological study.

“We are excited to be working on our second high-grade copper project in Nunavut,” said Aston Bay CEO Thomas Ullrich in the press release.“Epworth has proven high-grade copper-silver-zinc mineralization at the surface, like our Storm Project, along with intriguing kicks of cobalt and gold. The prospecting team from Emerald Geological Services has just wrapped up their sampling program, and Dr. Elizabeth Turner has completed her initial mapping program. Encouraged by the preliminary results, we have staked an additional 119 kilometers; our claims package now exceeds 890 kilometers. The MobileMT geophysical survey is now underway property-wide. . . . In addition to these new surveys, our consultants are digitizing and reinterpreting several historical geophysical surveys to assist in our understanding of the geological environment. We are eager to begin compilation of the new and historical data to assist in targeting for anticipated drilling next year.”

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in the state of Virginia and in Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Copper and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth properties in Nunavut and the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, American West), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay has a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. For more information, please visit

