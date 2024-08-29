Global Disposable Urine Bags Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global disposable urine bags market is poised for notable expansion, projected to grow from $2.11 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Despite various challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $2.81 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%, driven by rising demand stemming from increased prevalence of urinary incontinence, urological disorders, and growing investments in healthcare services.

Growing Number of Surgeries Drives Market Expansion

The growing number of surgeries is a crucial factor propelling the disposable urine bags market. Rising incidences of surgeries due to factors like aging populations, the adoption of laparoscopic techniques, and increased joint replacements highlight the demand for effective urine management solutions. For instance, in February 2022, the National Library of Medicine reported a significant increase in hip and knee operations, reaching 2.4 million procedures in the US alone, which underscores the need for disposable urine bags in surgical settings to maintain sterility and ensure patient comfort.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the disposable urine bags market include Cardinal Health Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries Inc., and McKesson Corporation. These companies are focused on innovation, developing advanced products like unisex disposable urine bags. For example, Peeschute launched environment-friendly unisex disposable urine bags in July 2022, designed with biodegradable materials to ensure minimal environmental impact and provide a hygienic solution for both genders.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the market include the incorporation of antimicrobial properties, the rise of smart hospital utilities, and advancements in fabric materials. Additionally, the integration of nanotechnology is enhancing the functionality and efficiency of disposable urine bags, catering to the growing need for advanced healthcare solutions.

Market Segmentation

The disposable urine bags market is segmented as follows:

.By Product Type: Body-Worn Bags, Large Capacity Bags, Night Bags, Other Product Types

.By Capacity: 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml

.By Material: Polyvinyl Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Paper, Other Materials

.By Usage: Reusable, Disposable

.By End-Use: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care

Geographical Insights: North America to Lead Growth

North America was the largest region in the disposable urine bags market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising healthcare needs.

Disposable Urine Bags Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheDisposable Urine Bags Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on disposable urine bags market size, disposable urine bags market drivers and trends, disposable urine bags market major players, competitors' revenues, disposable urine bags marketpositioning, and disposable urine bags market growth across geographies disposable urine bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

